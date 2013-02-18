Brazilian mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios
SA registered on Monday to issue around nine million
new common shares, worth about 490 million reais ($250 million)
at Friday's closing price.
Current shareholders will have priority over a third of the
new shares, according to a securities filing. Controlling owners
have already expressed their intention to buy about 100 million
reais ($51 million) of the new common shares.
The company said the share offering will help fund growth,
strengthen its capital and allow faster work on new projects.
($1 = 1.96 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)