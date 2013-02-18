BRIEF-Open Finance allots all 4.2 mln series E shares
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
Brazil's central bank will launch on Tuesday a program aimed at reducing oversight costs across financial institutions, according to a statement. The Otimiza BC program will open a forum to discuss ways to streamline the cost of financial regulation and the creation of a committee that will help improve communication between the central bank and the industry.
CHICAGO, June 1 Thieves follow the money, and wealth accumulates as we age. But the aging brain is not always well-suited to financial decision-making - and that creates opportunity for financial fraud and abuse targeting the elderly.