BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Brazilian dairy company Laep Investments Ltd said on Tuesday its board had approved a takeover by Prosperity Overseas entitling Laep shareholders to 0.517 reais ($0.255) per share or Brazilian depositary receipt.
Laep's BDRs closed at 0.41 reais in Sao Paulo on Monday.
Prosperity Overseas is a Bermuda-based company controlled by Companhia Fabril e Comercial de Angola.
($1 = 1.96 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7