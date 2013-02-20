BRIEF-Yorbeau Resources announces sale of its royalty on Ellison property
* Press release - yorbeau resources inc. Announces the sale of its royalty on the ellison property
Shareholders of Brazil's Biosev SA, a unit of global commodities company Louis Dreyfus Corp, have approved plans for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The sugar cane processing unit suspended IPO plans in July, citing a lack of demand, but has revived them after successful bond sales by some local sugar mills and renewed investor appetite for Brazilian equities.
* Bancfirst corp - board of directors approved a two-for-one stock split of company's outstanding shares of common stock