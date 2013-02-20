Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Bruno Savaris raised on
Wednesday the price targets for shares in five Brazilian
producers of capital goods, citing a decline in domestic
discount rates, the outlook for mergers and acquisitions as well
as operational guidance for some of the companies in the
segment. Savaris and his team upped the target for shares of
Marcopolo SA to 14 reais from 11.5 reais; of Randon
Participações to 11 reais from 10 reais previously;
of Mahle Metal Leve SA to 30 reais from 25 reais;
Autometal SA to 25 reais from a prior 20 reais, and;
Weg SA to 30 reais from 20 reais.
Savaris also raised the recommendation on shares of Weg to
"outperform," citing "a great combination of resilient results,
strong growth potential, with projected earnings growth of 15
percent to 20 percent over the next 3 years and improving return
rates."
In his opinion, "Weg should benefit from secular demand
drivers, such as increasing usage of renewable energy sources,
greater demand fueled by replacement/renewal needs due to ageing
infrastructure, and the quest for greater energy efficiency and
security."