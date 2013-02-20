BRIEF-Emerson Radio extends stock repurchase program
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Grupo Oi SA's hunt for a new chief executive officer will last four to five months, the head of Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of the Brazilian telecom's main shareholders, said on Thursday.
Former Oi CEO Francisco Valim unexpectedly left last month, casting doubt on a three-year turnaround plan meant to pull the company out of fourth place in Brazil's cooling wireless market.
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday reported a steep fall in revenue in its biggest business that sells servers, networking and data storage equipment, hurt by tepid demand, intense competition and a strong dollar.