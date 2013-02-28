Russian c.bank head: global financial markets too complacent
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA hired investment banks Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual Group, Itaú BBA, and Morgan Stanley & Co. to arrange a series of meetings with investors in the United States, Chile, and Europe, before what could lead to the offering of 10-year dollar-denominated bonds, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
The debt could be issued by Cosan's Cosan Luxembourg SA finance unit, with the bond possibly obtaining a "Ba2" rating by Moody's Investors Service, said the source. Two teams of bankers and investors will meet March 1 in Santiago, March 4 in London and Los Angeles, March 5 in Switzerland and New York and March 6 in Boston and New York, the source said.
Representatives for Cosan declined to comment.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
* BTCC, OkCoin allow withdrawals of up to 10 bitoins/day -source