BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
Telefónica Brasil SA, which controls Brazil's largest wireless carrier, plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs through a program for voluntary buyouts, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.
The company did not have an immediate comment.
Telefónica Brasil, which has operations in mobile and fixed-line telephony, pay TV and broadband Internet, is involved in a plan to cut infrastructure building expenses, sell cellphone towers and share its network with other carriers to lower costs.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.