Telefónica Brasil SA, which controls Brazil's largest wireless carrier, plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs through a program for voluntary buyouts, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

The company did not have an immediate comment.

Telefónica Brasil, which has operations in mobile and fixed-line telephony, pay TV and broadband Internet, is involved in a plan to cut infrastructure building expenses, sell cellphone towers and share its network with other carriers to lower costs.