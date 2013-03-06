UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
America Movil, the telecommunications giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday it was investing 1 billion reais ($508 million) in a submarine cable to reinforce the capacity of its Brazilian operations.
The cable will connect to the United States and five other countries ringing the Caribbean, helping to bolster Brazil's shaky communications infrastructure before it hosts the 2014 Soccer World Cup and Rio de Janeiro hosts the 2016 Olympic Games.
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.