America Movil, the telecommunications giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday it was investing 1 billion reais ($508 million) in a submarine cable to reinforce the capacity of its Brazilian operations.

The cable will connect to the United States and five other countries ringing the Caribbean, helping to bolster Brazil's shaky communications infrastructure before it hosts the 2014 Soccer World Cup and Rio de Janeiro hosts the 2016 Olympic Games.