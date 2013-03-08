Multiplus SA, Brazil's sole listed customer loyalty program company, plans to raise about 800 million reais ($410 million) through a share offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Multiplus filed a request before the National Investment Banking and Capital Markets Association, an industry group that represents the securities industry, to analyze the proposal before submitting it for regulatory approval.

Multiplus hired the investment banking units of BTG Pactual Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage the transaction. The amount does not include the potential supplementary and additional lots of the offering.