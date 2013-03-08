Multiplus SA, Brazil's sole listed customer loyalty
program company, plans to raise about 800 million reais ($410
million) through a share offering, according to a securities
filing on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Multiplus filed a request before the
National Investment Banking and Capital Markets Association, an
industry group that represents the securities industry, to
analyze the proposal before submitting it for regulatory
approval.
Multiplus hired the investment banking units of BTG Pactual
Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage the
transaction. The amount does not include the potential
supplementary and additional lots of the offering.