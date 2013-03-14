The demand for rail tracks in Brazil is insufficient to justify investments in capacity to produce them, Jorge Gerdau-Johannpeter, chairman of steel making giant Gerdau SA , said on Thursday. Gerdau has been analyzing the market for rails in Brazil but "financial and technical shortcomings" could hamper the venture, which would have to be three times the size of current demand, in volume terms, to be profitable.

The government is considering imposing a local content requirement as an incentive to produce rail tracks in the country, Valor Econômico newspaper reported. A spokesman for the trade and industry ministry could not be immediately reached to comment on the report.