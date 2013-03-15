Wartsila Oyj Abp, a Finnish maker of power plants and ship propulsion systems, signed a contract to lease land and build a 20-million-euro ($26 million) factory at Brazil's Port of Açu, the company said in a statement. The Port of Açu, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro, is owned and being built by LLX Logistica SA, the port and real estate group controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. The port is home to Batista-controlled shipyard OSX Brasil SA and is expected to house gas- and coal-fired power plants owned by Batista-controlled MPX Energia SA. ($1 = 0.77 euros)