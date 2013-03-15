BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Wartsila Oyj Abp, a Finnish maker of power plants and ship propulsion systems, signed a contract to lease land and build a 20-million-euro ($26 million) factory at Brazil's Port of Açu, the company said in a statement. The Port of Açu, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro, is owned and being built by LLX Logistica SA, the port and real estate group controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. The port is home to Batista-controlled shipyard OSX Brasil SA and is expected to house gas- and coal-fired power plants owned by Batista-controlled MPX Energia SA. ($1 = 0.77 euros)
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.