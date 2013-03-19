The percentage of bounced checks in Brazil declined in February from January due to low unemployment and personal income growth, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. According to Serasa, 1.90 percent of checks in circulation were rejected in February, compared to 2.02 percent in January. The ratio is also lower than the 2.0 percent recorded in February 2012. Bounced checks in Brazil fell in November for the first time in nearly two years.