Brazil's LLX Logistica SA received a preliminary license from the state of Rio de Janeiro to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of Açu. LLX, part of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group, is building the port in the north of Rio de Janeiro state to house iron ore, coal, oil and natural gas terminals, power plants, steelmills and offshore oil equipment factories. These installations will be operated by companies such as miner Anglo American Plc and EBX Group members such as electrical-power generator MPX Energia SA and shipyard and ship-leasing company OSX Brasil SA.