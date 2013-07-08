Citigroup analysts led by Paola Mello cut their recommendation
on shares of Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e
Participacoes SA to "neutral" from "buy" while
lowering their outlook for shares of rival PDG Realty SA
to "sell" from "neutral" on Monday, pointing to a
weaker macroeconomic outlook for Brazil.
The analysts cut the price target for MRV to 7.30 reais from
a prior 10.90 reais, citing high cancellation rates and weak
profitability. Mello's team reduced the target for PDG to 1.50
reais from 3.20 reais, pointing to a potential increase in
cancellations.
The analysts raised their outlook on shares of builder
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA to "neutral" from "sell,"
saying the shares had fallen to a low enough level, "given the
company's strong balance sheet and good margins trend ahead."
