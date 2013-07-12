RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados SA, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, said Friday it has appointed board member Gilson Finkelsztain as chief executive.

In a securities filing, the company said Finkelsztain, a veteran Brazilian banking executive, would take over on Aug. 15. He will step down from Cetip's board.

The company has been searching for a replacement since Luiz Fernando Fleury stepped down as chief executive in early April. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol.)