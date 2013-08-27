Aug 27 BB Seguridade, Banco do Brasil's pension, retirement and annuity subsidiary, has acquired a 20.5 percent stake in the formerly state-owned IRB Brasil Resseguros, Latin America's largest reinsurance firm, the company said on Tuesday.

BB Seguridade paid the federal government 547.4 million reais for 212,421 shares in IRB, the company said in a securities filing. The acquisition has the approval of Brazil's Council for Economic Defense (CADE), it said.