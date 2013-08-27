BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans says March property contracted sales amounted to HK$1.82 bln
* for March 2017, property contracted sales amounted to hk$1,824 million
Aug 27 BB Seguridade, Banco do Brasil's pension, retirement and annuity subsidiary, has acquired a 20.5 percent stake in the formerly state-owned IRB Brasil Resseguros, Latin America's largest reinsurance firm, the company said on Tuesday.
BB Seguridade paid the federal government 547.4 million reais for 212,421 shares in IRB, the company said in a securities filing. The acquisition has the approval of Brazil's Council for Economic Defense (CADE), it said.
* Miao Jianmin has, on 7 april 2017, tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of company
* Says bank expects to meet its 11 percent return-on-tangible equity (ROTE) - a measure of profitability - target for 2018