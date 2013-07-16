July 16 Localiza, Brazil's largest car and fleet rental company, reported second quarter net profit of 103.4 million reais ($46.17 million) compared to 10.7 million reais for the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, were 225.1 million reais, 4.4 percent higher that in the second quarter of 2012.