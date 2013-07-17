Brazil's Foreign Trade Chamber, a trade and industry body,
implemented on Wednesday a series of anti-dumping penalties on
imports of so-called GNO electrical steels from China, Taiwan
and South Korea. According to a post in Brazil's government
gazette, the penalty, which will be implemented in the form of
quotas per tonne of GNO steel imported, will last for up to five
years and will be applied on "such material produced in those
three countries."
In the case of China, the penalties will range between
$175.94 and $432.95 per tonne; for South Korean GNO steel, the
range is between $132.50 and $231.40 per tonne; for Taiwan the
penalties will be between $198.34 and $567.16 a tonne, the
gazette said.
GNO steels are widely used in the production of cores for
generators and electric motors, reactors for lighting systems
and hermetic compressors that are part of refrigerators and
air-conditioning equipment.
The trade body, known as Camex, said the companies affected
included Baosteel Iron Steel & Co and Posco
.