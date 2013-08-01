Brazil's widely watched Bovespa index may include two
new stocks as of September: private education firms Anhanguera
and Kroton, according to a preview
released by the BM&FBovespa exchange on Thursday.
No stocks are expected to be removed from the index, and
some of the most heavily weighted ones, including Vale PNA
, Petrobras PN, and OGX Petroleo ON
, will see their share of the index shrink to make
room for the newcomers.
The new Bovespa index will be in effect between Sept. 2 and
Jan. 3, 2014. It will likely comprise 73 stocks from 67
companies, according to the preview.