BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Brazil's national development bank, BNDES, has approved financing of 239.3 million reais ($104.3 million) for a corn processing plant in Parana state run by U.S.-based Cargill , according to a statement from BNDES on Monday.
The amount represents 56 percent of total investment in the project, which will have the capacity to process 1,200 tonnes per day. The plant should be finished in October and begin producing products like starches and sweeteners in January 2014.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .