Brazil's national development bank, BNDES, has approved financing of 239.3 million reais ($104.3 million) for a corn processing plant in Parana state run by U.S.-based Cargill , according to a statement from BNDES on Monday.

The amount represents 56 percent of total investment in the project, which will have the capacity to process 1,200 tonnes per day. The plant should be finished in October and begin producing products like starches and sweeteners in January 2014.