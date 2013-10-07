Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
Credit Suisse analysts led by Andrew Campbell lowered the rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil SA to "neutral" from "overweight" and cut the price target to 51 reais from 59 reais. The analysts cited prospects for weak margins and profitability in the third quarter, which would likely reduce upside in the stock.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.