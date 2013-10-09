Itaú BBA, the investment banking unit of Brazilian banking giant
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, expects most of the
commodities companies it covers to report a "strong set of
third-quarter results," supported by a recent decline in the
currency that made their exports more competitive in global
markets. In a Wednesday note, analysts led by Paula Kovarsky
said a weaker Brazilian real created a protection
mechanism for its products in domestic markets, where revenue
and market share for local companies grew by making imports more
expensive. The analysts expect domestic prices rose as imports
lost ground, the note said.
Among the companies likely to post robust earnings: Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, a steelmaker known as Usiminas
; mining giant Vale SA ; and paper
and pulp producers Suzano Papel e Celulose SA and
Fibria SA.