Brazilian companies cut demand for loans by 5.4 percent in
September, the second consecutive monthly decline, credit
research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday. A weak economic
recovery, a volatile exchange rate and rising interest rates
might have been the main reasons for a decline in borrowing
among farms, factories and services companies, it said.
Compared with September 2012, demand for corporate credit
rose by 6.9 percent because there were more working days in the
month this year, Serasa said. In 2013 through September, demand
for corporate loans shrank 3 percent from a year earlier.