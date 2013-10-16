Tupy SA, Latin America's largest foundry, raised on
Wednesday about 524 million reais ($242 million) in an equity
offering aimed at boosting trading of the company's shares.
Tupy, which listed its shares for the first time in 2002, sought
to complete a so-called re-IPO to increase the number of shares
outstanding. The company sold 29.942 million shares at a price
of 17.50 reais each, according to the website of Brazil's
securities industry watchdog CVM.
The company hired the investment-banking units of Banco do
Brasil SA, Brasil Plural Banco Múltiplo, Citigroup
Inc, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Grupo BTG
Pactual SA to manage the deal.