Brazilian stocks edged lower early Monday as banking shares dropped after No. 2 private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA trimmed its projections for interest income growth this year.

Bradesco shares fell 0.48 percent while rivals Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco do Brasil SA dropped 0.42 and 0.28 percent, respectively.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.08 percent to 55,332.72 shortly after opening.