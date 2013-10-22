BRIEF-Moa Group says appointed Malcolm Bloor to a combined COO/CFO role
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SLC Agrícola, one of Brazil's largest soybean producers, plans to increase its area planted with the oilseed by 23 percent to 185,200 hectares in the 2013/14 crop year starting now, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The government's crop supply agency Conab expects a consecutive record crop from Brazil of between 87.6 million tonnes and 89.7 million tonnes, with area planted expanding between 3.4 percent and 5.9 percent from the 2012/13 season.
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X