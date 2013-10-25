Cyber breaches have cost shareholders billions since 2013: report
LONDON, April 12 Cyber security breaches erode companies' share prices permanently, with financials the worst hit, a study issued by IT consultant CGI and Oxford Economics has found.
Brazil's oil workers are back on the job after striking over wage benefits, the United Petroleum Workers' Federation, known in Brazil as FUP, said on Friday.
The workers accepted an 8.73 percent nominal wage hike from state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, an FUP spokeswoman said. The strike started on Oct. 17 and also protested the Oct. 21 auction of the giant Libra field.
Workers said they managed to reduce oil and fuels output slightly, but strikes rarely have any significant impact on supplies in Brazil. Petrobras officials have told Reuters in the past that the company can face strikes of about two weeks without any major impact.
LONDON, April 12 Cyber security breaches erode companies' share prices permanently, with financials the worst hit, a study issued by IT consultant CGI and Oxford Economics has found.
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights