Oct 25 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Wednesday that it was reincorporating the Abreu e Lima refinery after talks for a partnership with Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA fell through.

The decision marked the formal conclusion of lengthy negotiations with Venezuela, which had not paid its 40 percent share of investment in the refinery, launched in 2005 as a symbol of the strategic alliance between the two countries.