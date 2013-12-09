Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 9 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA in a securities filing Monday said that Construtora Tenda SA, one of its units, would buy up to 32.9 million Gafisa shares at market prices on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
The purchase over the course of the coming year is part of Tenda's efforts to "efficiently invest available resources...with the expectation of medium and long-term profit," the statement said.
Combined with Gafisa shares already owned by Tenda, the full purchase of the shares authorized by the transaction would give Tenda control of 10 percent of its parent company's stock.
Gafisa currently has 435.38 million shares outstanding. At the end of Monday trading in Sao Paulo, Gafisa stock closed at 3.40 Brazilian reais ($1.46) per share, an increase of 3 Brazilian cents.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.