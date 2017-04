RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 10 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's lifted the corporate credit rating on the global scale of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA to BBB, the Brazilian real estate and shopping mall developer said in a securities filing late Tuesday.

The agency had previously rated Multiplan's corporate credit at BBB-minus. The outlook for the new rating, Multiplan said in the filing, is stable." (Reporting by Luciana Bruno)