BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's third-largest airline, on Tuesday asked securities industry watchdog CVM for permission to register as a publicly listed company, a step that often precedes issuance of new debt or shares.
Last year Azul had scrapped plans for a similar registry in the face of turmoil in financial markets and questioning from the regulator about its proposed capital structure.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication about capital markets, reported in January that Azul had revived plans for an initial public offering worth around $1 billion.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.