Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's bankrupt shipmaker and sister
oil company are extending tests in the offshore Tubarão Azul
field until March 7, according to a Wednesday securities filing.
OSX Brasil SA said its OSX-1 platform would
continue tests in the field operated by Oleo e Gas Participações
SA, the oil producer formerly known as OGX.
The failure to produce as much oil as expected at Tubarão
Azul, Batista's first offshore field, led to the meltdown of his
energy and mining group, resulting in Latin America's
largest-ever bankruptcy protection filing.