BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
Consumer activity in Brazil's retail sector fell in February as buyers pulled back after a spike in sales of fans and air conditioners during the previous month's heat wave, research firm Serasa Experian said on Friday.
Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator fell 0.5 percent in February from January, but was up 6.1 percent from a year earlier, the company said.
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.