Oleo and Gas Participações SA, the bankrupt Brazilian
oil company controlled by Eike Batista, will re-nominate the
Brazilian businessman as chairman of the board at a May 2
shareholders meeting. They will also propose that the company
pay its top executives and directors a total of 21 million reais
($9.21 million) in 2014, an amount equal to about 80 percent of
the cash available to the company in December.
The company, formerly known as OGX, lost 17.4 billion reais
in 2014. In January, it began pumping crude from its Tubarao
Martelo offshore oil field, an asset that bondholders and other
creditors hope will repay part of their losses in a
restructuring being handled by a Rio de Janeiro court.
($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Andre Grenon)