BRIEF-Citic Securities's Q1 net profit up 40.2 pct y/y
April 28 Citic Securities * Says Q1 net profit up 40.2 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ptiVrc Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
The asset management arm of Lazard Ltd increased to 5.14 percent its share-holding stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais or Cemig, Brazil's second-largest power generator, according to a securities filling on Monday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says 2016 net profit up 403.0 percent y/y at 5.8 billion yuan ($841.34 million)