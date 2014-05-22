Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will
monitor market conditions before moving forward with an initial
public offering of its food processing unit JBS Foods, Chief
Executive Officer Wesley Batista said at an event on Thursday.
The company said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it
planned to list the unit on the Novo Mercado segment of the Sao
Paulo stock exchange. A company source told Reuters it expected
to raise about 5 billion reais ($2.26 billion).
But Batista was more cautious on Thursday. "The market is
not at full steam, we will monitor," he said.
($1 = 2.2 reais)
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)