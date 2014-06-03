UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
Brazilian exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Tuesday it will migrate secondary market fixed-income trading to its PUMA Trading System platform on July 14.
The migration will include fixed income instruments for agriculture and real estate, debentures, promissory notes, shares in funds made up of asset-backed securities and bank debentures, BM&FBovespa said.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.