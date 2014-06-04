The value of compensation that Brazilian banks have to pay to
depositors on their savings in a landmark case is around 8
billion reais ($3.5 billion), Murilo Portugal, the president of
the group representing the banking industry, known as Febraban,
said on Wednesday. Millions of depositors claim they were
incorrectly remunerated when the Brazilian government changed
the indexes to which savings rates were pegged between 1989 and
1991. Savers brought thousands of lawsuits against banks years
later. The government argues that a ruling against banks could
have devastating consequences on the economy.
Portugal spoke at an event in São Paulo.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)
