Brazilian state development bank BNDES approved on Thursday the
extension of a bridge loan facility worth 1.11 billion reais
($493 million) to the group in charge of the license to operate
Rio de Janeiro's Galeão international airport. In a statement,
BNDES said the loan represents about 70 percent of the planned
investment for the project, with the funds being earmarked
during the next 18 months.
The airport is under control of a special purpose vehicle
in which state-run airport agency Infraero has a 49 percent
stake and a group formed by Odebrecht Transport Aeroportos SA
and Singapore's Changi Airport Group has a 51 percent stake.
BNDES is Brazil's biggest source of long-term funding for
corporations, with a market share of over 30 percent of
outstanding long-term corporate credit in the country.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais)