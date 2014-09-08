BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Demand for consumer loans in Brazil rose 6.6 percent in August from the previous month, helped by central bank efforts to stimulate credit, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.
Brazil's central bank announced measures in late July to inject nearly $20 billion in credit into the country's economy through changes to banks' reserve requirements.
Demand for consumer credit rose 1.3 percent in August from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that higher interest rates and declining consumer confidence continue to weigh on new borrowing.
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year