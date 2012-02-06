Banco Santander Brasil, Brazil's third-biggest private sector bank, plans to sell at last $500 million of five-year senior unsecured, dollar-denominated bonds as early as Monday, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The bank hired the investment banking units of Banco Santander, Bank of America, BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered Bank .

The Sao Paulo-based bank, which is the local subsidiary of Spain's Santander, is offering to pay interest of 4.15 percentage points above comparable Treasury debt yields, said the source, who is not allowed to speak on the deal publicly. The notes are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's Investors Service, the eighth-highest investment-grade ranking.