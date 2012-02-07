BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat
* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share
Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday on concern that industrial output in China will grow more slowly this year.
Among stocks falling on the Sao Paulo stock exchange are preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.61 percent to 64,828.91 shortly after opening.
* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share
* IC Potash Corp receives formal offer to sell Capitan Reef Complex aquifer water rights. Revenue potential of USD 4m-6m annually