The Carlyle Group, one of the world's biggest buyout
firms, will likely sell 850 million reais ($497 million) stake
in Brazilian health-insurance broker Qualicorp, Valor
Econômico newspaper said on Thursday, without saying how it
obtaiend the information. Currently Carlyle has a stake in the
company worth 1.7 billion reais.
Jose Seripieri, Qualicorp's founding shareholder, could also
dispose of part of its stake in the process, Valor said, without
elaborating. The company and shareholders hired the
investment-banking units of Bank of America, Credit
Suisse Group and Banco Bradesco to advise
it in the plan, and may also hire Goldman Sachs Group,
Valor added.
Calls to Qualicorp's and Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle
press offices were not immediately answered.