The Carlyle Group, one of the world's biggest buyout firms, will likely sell 850 million reais ($497 million) stake in Brazilian health-insurance broker Qualicorp, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Thursday, without saying how it obtaiend the information. Currently Carlyle has a stake in the company worth 1.7 billion reais.

Jose Seripieri, Qualicorp's founding shareholder, could also dispose of part of its stake in the process, Valor said, without elaborating. The company and shareholders hired the investment-banking units of Bank of America, Credit Suisse Group and Banco Bradesco to advise it in the plan, and may also hire Goldman Sachs Group, Valor added.

Calls to Qualicorp's and Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle press offices were not immediately answered.