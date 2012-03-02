UPDATE 1-Opel CEO Neumann resigns, CFO Lohscheller to succeed
BERLIN, June 12 Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann has resigned as General Motors prepares to sell its European division to French rival PSA Group, the German carmaker said.
Commercial activity declined in Brazil for a second straight month in February, falling 0.3 percent from January as consumers focused on paying off debt, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Friday.
Purchases of fuels and lubricants led declines, followed by vehicles and auto parts. Purchases of clothing increased, however, as consumers took advantage of year-end sales, Serasa said.
BERLIN, June 12 Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann has resigned as General Motors prepares to sell its European division to French rival PSA Group, the German carmaker said.
BEIJING, June 12 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it is launching new sales channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan as China's deep-pocketed e-commerce firms vie for new users in the region.