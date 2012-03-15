Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig and logistics
company JSL could not agree on the final terms of an
accord to hand over the management of the meat processor's
transportation and storage operations, according to a Thursday
securities filing.
The preliminary deal, announced in December, outlined the
sale of certain Marfrig assets to JSL for 150 million reais ($83
million). Marfrig said on Thursday it maintains its plans to
raise capital through the sale of its logistics assets. JSL
affirmed its financial estimates for 2012, which did not account
for the proposed accord.
($1 = 1.82 reais)