* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
Brazilian meatpacker Rodopa Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos hired HSBC Holdings and Standard Bank to organize investor meetings, in anticipation of a potential debt offering, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Monday.
Management led by Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Longo will meet investors in the United States, Europe and Asia, the sources added. Efforts to reach the media office of Rodopa to seek confirmation of the deal were unsuccessful.
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.