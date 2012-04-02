Brazilian meatpacker Rodopa Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos hired HSBC Holdings and Standard Bank to organize investor meetings, in anticipation of a potential debt offering, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Monday.

Management led by Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Longo will meet investors in the United States, Europe and Asia, the sources added. Efforts to reach the media office of Rodopa to seek confirmation of the deal were unsuccessful.