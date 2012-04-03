Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
Globo Comunicação e Participações, Brazil's largest media conglomerate, hired HSBC Holdings and Itaú BBA to advise on the issuance of $200 million in senior exchangeable notes that will be swapped into amended step-up senior notes due in 2022, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
A separate bond transaction for Globo may follow "subject to market conditions," according to the source. In recent weeks, investors have speculated that the Rio de Janeiro-based company will likely sell global bonds denominated in Brazilian reais.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.