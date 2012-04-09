IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
Repsol's chairman has asked for a meeting with officials from the Argentine government, which investors fear could seize control of the Spanish oil major's unit in the South American country, YPF.
YPF is under heavy pressure from the center-left government to boost production to reduce fuel imports. Speculation about a possible renationalization has seen its market value fall by about 27 percent since the start of the year.
"With the aim of continuing dialogue with the government, the chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, who is in Buenos Aires, has made a formal request for a meeting," YPF said in a statement.
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.