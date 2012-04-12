UPDATE 7-Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply worries
* Coming up: U.S. rig count from Baker Hughes at 1 p.m. ET (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds quotes; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON))
Brazil's benchmark stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, led higher by commodities producers after OGX Petroleo , Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value, said it discovered a light-grade of crude oil in an offshore oil well.
At 10:13 a.m. (1300 GMT) the benchmark Bovespa index of the most-traded stocks on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, rose 0.76 percent to 61,757.37. OGX rose 2.33 percent to 13.59 reais. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, rose 1.73 to 41.05 reais.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. wheat supplies will be bigger than expected despite a snowstorm in early May that analysts worried had severely damaged the crop in Kansas, the top producing state, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.